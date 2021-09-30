Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. While fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan hosting the reality show, the makers this time have unveiled many contestants who will enter the BB 15 house. However, still, numerous names of celebs are popping up. Well, as per reports, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff are all set to be locked inside the house.

Host and Actor Karan Kundrra!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Television Actor Vishal Kotian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

Splitsvilla Fame Miesha Iyer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miesha⭐ (@mieshaiyer)

Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Shroff (@sahilshroff1)

