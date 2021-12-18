Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale date and there are still too many contestants on the show. After back-to-back no elimination on BB 15, this time we will surely see a housemate saying goodbye to all. Now, as per The Khabri, it is Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh who will be evicted by host Salman Khan from the show. However, there has been no official confirmation on this by the makers yet. Let's wait and watch.

Check It Out:

Exclusive and Confirmed Most Shocking Elimination#Ritesh has been Eliminated — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 17, 2021

