Bigg Boss 15's next episode promo gives a glimpse of Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's ugly fight in which they almost get physical. In the end, Shamita faints while Karan Kundrra rushes to help her.

Check Out the Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

