This might be a sad update for all Abdu Rozik fans. Well, as the Tajikistani singer will be soon leaving the show. Yes, you read that right! As per The Khabri, Just Sul will enter the BB16 house and take Abdu away. Reportedly, the little singer will exit the reality show by January 12 due to prior commitments. Big Boss 16: Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare’s Friendship Is Adorable and Netizens Are Finding It Hard To Keep Calm (View Tweets).

Abdu Rozk to Exit Bigg Bos 16:

(Photo Credits: The Khabri Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)