Bigg Boss 16 recently witnessed Archana Gautam’s entry back in the house. Although she promised to be good, she has started stirring fights and controversies in the house yet again. Now, Ankit Gupta has given his take on Archana’s behaviour. He was seen telling fellow contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Archana is trying to behave like Rakhi Sawant. TOI tweeted about the same. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Decorates Bed With Petals for Shalin Bhanot’s Birthday, Sajid Khan Asks Shalin Not To Break Her Heart.

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)