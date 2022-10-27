Bigg Boss 16 house is going to turn into boys and girls hostel on tonight's episode. Well, as per promo released by Colors TV, we get to see housemates having a fun time playing the new task. Right from Abdu Rozik phone-ing Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot's cute dance, it's pure entertainment today on BB. Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Claims Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot Are Trying to Imitate SidNaaz.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)