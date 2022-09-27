Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui who was rumoured to be part of Salman Khan's controversial reality show, has confirmed he's not doing BB 16. Well, in his Instagram live, Munawar mentioned that his shooting dates are clashing with Bigg Boss, so it's a no for him. However, this can also be a publicity stunt by the makers and Faruqui might be part of the show. Bigg Boss 16: Is That Choti Sardarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in New Promo of Salman Khan's Reality Show? (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui Not Doing Bigg Boss:

#BiggBoss16 After so many arguments between #Munawar & Makers#MunawarFaruqui announced he is not doing Bigg Boss Makers were not giving him Clear Call on whether he will enter on premier or wild card Happy or sad ? #BB16 — Bigg Boss Guru👁 (@_biggbossfc) September 26, 2022

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiggBoss16 (@biggboss16khabrii)

