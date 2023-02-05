Indian television actor and Bigg Boss Season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday. The unfortunate incident happened when Urvashi was going to Mira Road Film Studio for shooting and on her way, a school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit Urvashi's car from behind. Hetal Yadav Meets With Car Accident; Imlie Actress Reveals How She Was Left 'Unharmed' From Near-Fatal Incident.

However, Urvashi escaped unhurt in the accident. She did not register any case against the school bus driver at the police station and just called it an accident. The Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actress's driver.

Urvashi Dholakia is best known for playing the role of Komolika in the popular television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

