On tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we are going to see war of words between Uttaran co-stars Tina Datta and Sreejita Da. Well, as per new promo released by Colors TV, we get to see BB unmasking the two actresses and also grilling them over their friendship. Amidst this, Sreejita also claims that she's not fond of Tina. OMG... day one and the drama has already started! Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Excited To Start a New Journey With the Show; Says ‘I Have Come Here as a Zero but I Will Definitely Live as a Hero’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

