It's going to be an emotional upcoming week for all the Bigg Boss 16 inmates, as their families will be entering the reality show. Well, as per latest promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see all the housemates getting teary-eyed upon seeing their parivaar. Right from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam to Shiv Thakare, contestants cry inconsolably. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Fans Come Out in Support of the Actress After Salman Khan Slams Her For Faking Love With Shalin Bhanot.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)