Bigg Boss 16 is getting super interesting with each passing day. Having said that, as if the drama inside the house was not enough, Vikkas Manaktala's wife recently slammed Shiv Thakare for wearing her husband's clothes on the show after his elimination. She also shared images on social media as proof. Now, Shiv's manager reacted to Vikkas' wife's allegations and called it a 'cheap' stunt. What do you think? Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Label Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's Relationship 'Fake' (Watch Promo Video).

Shiv Thakare's Manager Statement:

Shiv Manager's statement. Shame on the couple using cheap tactics to defame #ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/mRNwcdBwFL — Shiv Thakare || Rashi🌸 (@ShivThakareArmy) January 1, 2023

Vikkas Manaktala's Wife Slams Shiv Thakare:

#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes . How can you even wear his clothes ? His perfumes , his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week . I saw all of this in the live feed . He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it . #shameful pic.twitter.com/l8FwJfMzW4 — Guunjan V M (@GuunjanVM) January 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)