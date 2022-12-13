Colors controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 witnesses Sumbul Touqeer Khan as the new captain. Now, Archana Gautam will be seen coming at loggerheads with Sumbul over kitchen duties. In a promo shared by the channel, Sumbul can be seen standing her ground confidently. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Becomes the New Captain!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)