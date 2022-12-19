Tina Datta's act of discussing Sreejita De's home address with Vikas Manaktala on Bigg Boss 16 has not gone done well with De's fiancé, Michael Blohm-Pape. Well, as he took to Twitter and slammed channel for not beeping the address, despite it being a threat to their security and privacy. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Is Back After Eviction, Exposes Shalin Bhanot's Ugly Game (Watch Video).

Michael Slams Tina Datta and Colors:

Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren’t safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won’t be happy with this, bcoz we surely don’t want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Michael BP (@imichaelbp) December 18, 2022

