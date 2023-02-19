Here's a good news for all #PriyAnkit shippers! As reported by The Khabri, Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will soon work together. As per reports, the loved duo will be seen in a music video together. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Cast in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? Here's What Actress Has To Say About This Hot Rumour!

PriyAnkit to Feature in a Song:

(Photo Credits: The Khabri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)