Bigg Boss star Shiv Thakare has a massive fan following. Recently, the self-made celeb proved he's a gem, as he mourned the demise of his fan. When Thakare learned about the death of his admirer due to cancer, he was quick to offer condolences to his family. Shiv Thakare Buys a Swanky New Car Post His Stint on Bigg Boss 16 (Watch Video).

Shiv Thakare Mourns Fan's Death:

Just came to know about sad demise of one member from our family because of Cancer. @__Sam_Sammy My heart goes out to his family and friends at this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Shiv Thakare (@ShivThakare9) April 19, 2023

