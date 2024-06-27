Remember the heartwarming bromance between Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare on Bigg Boss 16? Well, get ready for a fresh wave of #ShibDu joy! The beloved duo recently reunited in Dubai, and their social media posts are bursting with pure, unadulterated fun. Both Shiv and Abdu took to their Instagram accounts, showering fans with pictures and videos from their reunion. The glimpses capture their infectious camaraderie as they goof around and strike playful poses for the camera. The snippets also showcase Abdu singing and the duo letting loose in a whirlwind of laughter and masti. Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Confirms Getting Married to 19-Yr-Old Sharjah Girl Amira on July 7 (Watch Video).

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare Reunite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shivsum♥️Supriya (@shiv_sumbul_ki_kahani)

Photos Of 'Bigg Boss 16' Buddies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)