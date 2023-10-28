The introduction of wildcard contestant Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17 has undoubtedly stirred up significant drama and emotional turmoil in the house. The unexpected twist of Samarth's entry, especially in connection with Isha Malviya, has created a wave of tension and intrigue among the contestants. The revelation of Samarth's arrival was made in a thrilling promo, with the housemates gathered outside on the lawn. When Samarth Jurel made his grand entrance, the housemates were left in shock. Bigg Boss announced him as "Isha's current boyfriend," which added to the surprise and drama. The reactions from the housemates were intense, but it was Abhishek who had the most emotional response, breaking down and crying inconsolably. The fellow housemates offered their support and comfort to Abhishek as he grappled with this unexpected turn of events, making it clear that this wildcard entry has truly shaken up the dynamics in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan's Brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan To Host The Controversial Show Every Sunday! (View Pics).

Check Out Samarth Jurel's Entry Video In Bigg Boss House Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

