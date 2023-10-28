New Twist in the Bigg Boss House: Recently, the makers of the controversial show released a short video in which Salman Khan's brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, are seen talking to each other. They discuss the fact that they have been asked to sign up for the show and express their confusion. Later, the show's host, Salman Khan, arrives and clears the air. Salman says that he will host the show every Friday and Saturday, and on Sundays, they will entertain the audience during 'Weekend Ka Vaar.' Adding an extra layer of entertainment to the show, the three brothers sharing the stage and enjoying a fun session every weekend will be a treat for fans. Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai To Enter As Wild Card Contestant on Salman Khan’s Show After Backing Out on Premiere Day- Reports.

Check Out Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan's Pics Here:

Arbaaz, Sohail and Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Colors)

Check Out Arbaaz and Sohail's Photo Here:

Arbaaz and Sohail Khan (Photo Credits: Colors)

