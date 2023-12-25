Tonight's (Dec 25) episode of Bigg Boss 17 promises drama overload! The latest promo from Colors TV shows an emotional breakup brewing between Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. Samarth, visibly upset, confronts Isha about her relationship with his ex, Abhishek Kumar. He feels hurt by her continued interaction with Abhishek despite his 'constant character assassination', suggesting it undermines their own relationship. So is this the end of Samarth and Isha's love story? Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Glass Vase in Anger, Asks Mannara Chopra To ‘Shut Up’ (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

