As per the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, former friends, find themselves in a heated argument. Mannara expresses her frustration to Vicky Jain, claiming she feels like she's become a beggar. Munawar, seated with Ayesha Khan, questions Mannara's definition of classiness, to which Mannara dismisses the situation as trashy. Ayesha accuses Mannara of playing the game with external support, leading to a tense exchange. Munawar confronts Mannara, breaking a glass vase and warning her against involving others. Mannara defends her stance, prompting Munawar to tell her to shut up. Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Claims Munawar Faruqui Wasn’t Staying With His 4-Year-Old Son, Says ‘Cheating Is His Pattern’.

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)