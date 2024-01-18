As Bigg Boss 17 approaches its grand finale, the atmosphere is becoming interestingly intense and captivating. The competition for the coveted title has heightened, leading to shifts in alliances and friendships turning into rivalries. In a recent promo video, tensions escalate as housemates Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra engage in a heated argument. Isha goes on to label Mannara as an 'ankli aurat' (insincere woman) and suggests that Mannara has not reached her current position solely based on her own abilities. Bigg Boss 17: 'Rooting for You Girl'! Sunny Leone Wants Ankita Lokhande to Lift Winner's Trophy.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)