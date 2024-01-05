Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are having a tough time inside Bigg Boss’ house. The couple's relationship appears to be going through a tumultuous phase, evident in their frequent altercations. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita is seen losing her composure after witnessing Vicky Jain in Mannara Chopra's room, engaging in conversation with her. Vicky hurriedly follows his wife as she storms out in frustration. The ensuing confrontation sees Vicky expressing his frustration, claiming that Ankita has issues whenever he converses with Mannara. He further questions her, stating, “You are hanging out with Munawar all day, do I say anything to you? Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Gets Into a Heated Argument With ‘Captain’ Ankita Lokhande, Calls Her ‘Gadhi’ (Watch Promo Video).

Watch The Promo Video Of BB17 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

