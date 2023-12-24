Ayesha Khan, who is a wildcard entrant in Bigg Boss 17, has shared shocking revelations about his former flame and co-housemate Munawar Faruqui. In the latest episode, Ayesha shared that Munawar did not stay with his son for six months, which shocked all housemates. Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Gives Munawar Faruqui a Haircut; Comedian’s Caring Side Towards His Ex-GF Leaves Other Participants Confused (Check Video).

Ayesha was talking with Abhishek, Isha and Samarth and said that Munawar's claim of staying with his son for six months is completely a lie. She and Munawar have been together for the last two months and did not see his son. "I heard him saying, he was with his son for six months. Do mahine se main apke sath thi... aapka beta aapke saath nahi rehta tha. Last ek hafte pehle bulawa liya tha, mujhe pata toh chale kya ye sab game ke liye kar rahe ho ya nahin," she said.

She then said that “cheating is a pattern” for Munawar. "Ye inka pattern raha hai, cheat karna pattern raha hai proof he mere paas. From the start it has been his pattern and he accepts it.” She then said that she wants justice and that Munawar should change.

