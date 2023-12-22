Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik are poised for a grand entrance on Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, gracing the show as esteemed celebrity guests. Teaming up with the host and megastar Salman Khan, these guests will actively interact with the contestants. Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Gets Upset With Munawar Faruqui Over 'Hypocrite' Remark; Samarth Jurel Turns Into Thief During GF Isha Malviya's Captaincy (Watch Video).

Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik To Spice Up Bigg Boss 17:

Raveena Tandon, Abdu Rozik to join Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ https://t.co/vGOboiYuqG — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)