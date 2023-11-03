In a surprising revelation, Salman Khan recently brought to light a potential discord between him and Isha Malviya on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He stated, "Isha has claimed that we've had arguments over something. Isha, you might be enjoying the attention now, but this newfound spotlight might become a burden in the future. By appearing on this show, you've exposed aspects of your life that could have far-reaching consequences." This candid statement by Salman Khan hints at the possibility of an underlying conflict between the two. Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Neil Bhatt Accused of Striking a Deal With Vicky Jain Outside the House- Deets Inside!

Watch BB 17 Promo Video: