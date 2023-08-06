Bigg Boss OTT 2 star, Aashika Bhatia, seems to be super happy after getting evicted from the show. Why we say this? Well, as the actress-influencer recently dropped a video on her Instagram in which she could be seen hoping on the viral "What Jhumka" trend and dancing to the song from RRKPK (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). The clip sees her in floral traditional wear grooving to the desi tune from Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's film. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshaali Malhotra Grooves to Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'What Jhumka' From RRKPK, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Aashika Bhatia Dances to "What Jhumka":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💕A A S H I K A B H A T I A 💕 (@_aashikabhatia_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)