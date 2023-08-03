Harshaali Malhotra, who played the role of young Munni, in her debut film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has recreated the trending song "What Jhumka" from RRKPK. The young girl shared a reel on Instagram which sees her grooving to the desi beats of Jhumka from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest flick. Indeed, the clip is cute as Malhotra in long skirt and strappy top tries her best to nail the "What Jhumka" hook step. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song ‘What Jhumka’: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Crackling Chemistry Is Highlight of This 'Jhumka Gira Re' Recreated Track (Watch Video).

Harshaali Malhotra Dances to "What Jhumka":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshaali Malhotra (@harshaalimalhotra_03)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)