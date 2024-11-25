Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Aashika Bhatia is going through a very tough phase in her life as her father, Rakesh Bhatia, passed away. The social media influencer-turned actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday (November 25) and shared about the heartbreaking loss. Sharing an old picture with her dad, she wrote, "I'm sorry. Love you papa. RIP". The reason behind his sudden demise remains undisclosed as of now. Aashika's parents, Rakesh Bhatia and Meenu Bhatia parted ways when she was a child. Bigg Boss OTT Stars Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia and Palak Purswani Reunite for a Party (View Pics).

TV Actress Aashika Bhatia’s Father Passes Away

(Photo Credits: @_aashikabhatia_/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)