For the first time ever, before the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the makers will be dropping a big reveal tonight. Well, as the first look of all the contestants from Salman Khan-hosted reality show will be unveiled on JioCinema today at 7 PM IST. With this, the makers also teased fans with not-so-clear images of two inmates who are set to enter the house on June 17. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Host Salman Khan Unveils Anthem of the Season While Grooving to Its Energetic Beats (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

For the first-time ever, janta has the power to vote on the 'pehli jhalak' and change their journey in the house. Kyunki iss baar, JANTA HAI ASLI BOSS! Watch #BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards.#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 13, 2023

Who Is She?

🚨ATTENTION🚨 History being created. Revealing the first look of ALL #BBOTT2 contestants at 7pm today only on #JioCinema. Here's a sneak peek into the #DramaQueen who will be entering the house! pic.twitter.com/zfPRqjDw0l — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 13, 2023

History Will Be Created Tonight

🚨ATTENTION🚨 History being created. Revealing the first look of ALL #BBOTT2 contestants at 7pm today only on #JioCinema. Here's a sneak peek into the #BreakingNews who will be entering the house! pic.twitter.com/ZJQKEIJoRe — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 13, 2023

