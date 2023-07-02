On Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bebika Dhurve lost her calm when Jad Hadid dropped his pants and showed his bum to her during their verbal spat. The argument between the two started because of kitchen chores and ended up on an ugly note. Post Jad flashing his butt to Bebika, the latter packed her bags and decided to quit the show. Even on Weekend on Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Hadid for his 'disgusting' act on national TV. Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2? Superstar Host Angrily Declares 'I am Out of Here and Leaving the Show' (Watch Video).

