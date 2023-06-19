Puneet Superstar's sudden eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2 left many fans of the reality show disappointed. The social media sensation was kicked out of Bigg Boss house in less than 24 hours due to his rude and crazy behaviour. Now, as per a video shared by The Khabri, we get to see Puneet Kumar reacting angrily on his eviction from BB OTT. "Lakho logo ke message aye hai ki mere pass ki Puneet bhai tumhari wajah se humne JioCinema ko uninstall kardia," he could be seen saying in the clip. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Kumar Evicted From Salman Khan's Show in Less Than 24 Hours (Watch Video).

Puneet Superstar's Angry Reaction Post Elimination:

Watch Puneet's Antics on BB OTT 2:

