As per latest buzz, Pooja Bhatt will be leaving Bigg Boss OTT 2 soon. Reportedly, the veteran star's contract with the show is only of six weeks and that's the reason she may exit BB this weekend due to her prior commitments. It's also said that Alia Bhatt will be entering BB OTT 2 house and take her sister out on Weekend Ka Vaar. The actress will grace the show to promote her film RRKPK. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Tells Housemates That They Are 'Content' For The Show During Ticket to Finale Task.

Pooja Bhatt to Be Out of BB OTT 2:

According to a Source, Pooja Bhatt ji has contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is speculation that Alia Bhatt might make an appearance during this weekend ka vaar to promote her film and possibly take her sister,… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)