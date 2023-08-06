Bigg Boss OTT 2 is nearing its end with finale taking place on August 14! Now as per latest promo shared by makers, we get to see Neha Kakkar entering the Salman Khan's show on Weekend Ka Vaar to entertain the contestants. While the singer does pump up energy of the inmates, she also gives them a licking task and activates the BB Verse. In the clip, blindfolded Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav and many more can be seen tasting food in a task. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid Evicted From Salman Khan's Show Ahead of Finale – Reports.

Watch Neha Kakkar in BB OTT 2 House:

Neha Kakkar activates the BB Verse with a task that will test gharwalon ke tastebuds! Watch #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan tonight at 9pm. Streaming free on JioCinema.#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan @iAmNehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/QYOcHUP8kI — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 6, 2023

