Bigg Boss OTT grand finale is going to take place on September 18. Currently, in the race are Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat. Now, as per The Khabri, it is Divya Agarwal who might take home the winner's trophy as she has been getting the maximum votes until now. What do you think?

#BiggBossOTT WinnerTime#DivyaAgarwal is going to win First season of #BiggBossOTT and there is no competition for her now. She is getting almost double votes more than her closest Competitor.#PratikSehajpal lost the game once he made #NehaBhasin her connection — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 15, 2021

