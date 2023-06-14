Puneet Kumar, widely recognised as Puneet Superstar or Lord Puneet, shot to fame with his viral video of boisterously yelling while riding as a pillion on a bike. Now, he is all set to make his eagerly-awaited debut on the reality television stage. Jio cinema revealed that Puneet Superstar would also be a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He will be seen for the first time in a reality show. Puneet frequently finds himself at the center of numerous memes. His emotionally charged outbursts resonated with a generation that harbored frustrations they couldn't express as openly as he did. Watching his videos of unrestrained screams became an almost cathartic experience, providing a sense of release and connection. Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2: This Season Will Be Unfiltered and Raw Like Me!.

Check Out The Post Here:

Lord Puneet Superstar who is a well known social media personality, known for his funny video which are quite viral and used by many memers, he will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was introduced by the name of '#Superstar' in the promo.#BiggBoss_Tak #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/qdNjrJj675 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 13, 2023

