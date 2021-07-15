Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role earned a neat $80 mn in North America in its opening weekend. While it left MCU fans enriched, Indians here were feeling left out. Finally, Disney+Hotstar has revealed that the movie will stream on its platform in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. But streaming dates are yet to be announced.

More than a spy. More than an Avenger. It’s time to tell her story. Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow is coming soon in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. pic.twitter.com/tEYadomtza — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) July 15, 2021

