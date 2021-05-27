The much-awaited song from Broken But Beautiful 3 Kya Kiya Hai Tune is finally out! Sung by Amaal Mallik, Armaan Mallik, and Palak Muchhal, the melody captures the fresh romance between Sidharth Shukla aka Agastya Rao, and Sonia Rathee aka Rumi very well.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)