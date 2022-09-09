Channa Mereya Season 1 Episode 55 Update: Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is one of the most talked about Indian television shows online. After all, it is a comeback show for the 'chocolate boy' of the small screen, Karan Wahi. He, along with the female lead, Niyati Fatnani, is garnering much love from the netizens on the micro-blogging platform. Especially the sweet romantic moments between their characters, Ginny (Niyati) and Aditya (Karan), in the last episode have gone viral. Fans of GiTya are sharing photos and videos of the romantic drama and showering this good-looking pair with much love.

Beginning of Ginny and Aditya's Love Story?

They Look Great Together

Adi wouldn’t mind waking up to her face any day, no matter how good his sleep is😭#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/Ri3fYpgL5v — 𝐏 𝐫 𝐢 𝐲 𝐚 (@xxgoldenroses) September 9, 2022

GiTya Fans Are Loving Their Chemistry

Okay Then

That state of shock when you see excess beauty early in the morning 🌟❤️😌#ChannaMereya #GiTya #KaranWahi #NiyatiFatnani pic.twitter.com/gz5KwG23IX — GEMS OF Aditya Raj Singh/Karan Wahi (@GityaBae) September 9, 2022

HAHHAAHA Cute

Screens On Fire

THE CLOSENESS PLS THEY ARE BURNING OUR SCREENS🥵🥲 #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/CjVKhScMUA — 𝐏 𝐫 𝐢 𝐲 𝐚 (@xxgoldenroses) September 9, 2022

Sleepyheads

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)