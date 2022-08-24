While Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday visited the sets of DID Super Moms and provided some massive entertainment to the audience of the show by promoting their upcoming movie Liger, now the upcoming episode will be made special as veteran and renowned actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday will grace the show. Not only will they tickle the audience’s funny bones but Chunky will also show his dance moves as he will shake a leg with Urmila Matondkar on the song-Saat Samundar Paar. DID Super Moms: Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday To Grace the Sets of Zee TV’s Dance Reality Show! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Checkout the pictures below:

Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor arrive on the sets of DID Super Moms

Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The duo have a blast on the sets

DID Super Moms (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chunky Panday dances with Urmila Matondkar

Chunkey Panday and Urmila Matondkar (Photo Credit: Instagram)

