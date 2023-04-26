The teaser of Sonakshi Singa's OTT debut series, Dahaad, is finally out! Helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the show will see Sona playing a tough cop. The story of the series revolves around sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi) in search of a serial killer. FYI, trailer of Dahaad will release on May3. Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah’s Crime-Thriller Series To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From May 12!

Watch Dahaad Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)