Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story seems to have been quite the success for Netflix. The Evan Peters lead true crime series has passed over one billion viewing hours on Netflix. Dahmer is only the third series to reach this milestone on Netflix as the series joins the likes of Stranger Things and Squid Game. Dahmer: Why is Evan Peters' Jeffrey Dahmer True-Crime Drama Getting Backlash? Exploring Details Behind the Highly Controversial Netflix Series.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘DAHMER’ has passed 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix. The series is only the third Netflix series to reach this milestone, joining ‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 4 and ‘SQUID GAME’. pic.twitter.com/bLxyw2rTfp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 5, 2022

