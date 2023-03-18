Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are officially husband and wife! As per their wedding pics shared by Tellychakkar, we see the newlyweds beaming with joy while posing in ethnic wear. While the bride opted for a white and red traditional outfit, her man, on the other hand, colour co-ordinated with the dulhaan in a sherwani. Check out their photos below. Dalljiet Kaur Wedding: Bride-to-Be Grooves to Bollywood Tunes With Her Girl Gang at Her Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

Dalljiet Kaur Weds Nikhil Patel:

