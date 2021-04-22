Dance Deewane host Raghav Juyal has tested COVID-19 positive. The actor and TV host confirmed the same on Twitter. He was experiencing a few symptoms for a while and now he has tested positive. He has requested everyone who came in touch with him to follow all the protocols.

Check out Raghav's confirmation here...

After experiencing fever and cough , I have just tested positive for COVID , All those who’ve been in contact with me recently , please take care and follow all protocols, stay safe guys https://t.co/u7SivQksS4 — Raghav Juyal (@TheRaghav_Juyal) April 21, 2021

