In a shocking display of Taliban-style punishment in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, municipal staff were seen forcing street vendors to stand upside down against a wall and perform squats as alleged punishment for encroaching near a park. The disturbing video, shared on X by journalist Krishna Chaudhary on October 11, shows the vendors enduring the harsh treatment while chanting "Sita Ram jai Sita Ram" plays in the background. The footage has sparked outrage online, with viewers criticising the extreme and humiliating measures used against the vendors. Officials have yet to comment on the incident. Ayodhya Blast: 5 Including 3 Children Killed in House Collapse After Explosion; No Trace of Gunpowder Found, Cylinder or Cooker Blast Suspected (Videos).

Ayodhya Vendors Forced Into Taliban-Style Punishment

Taliban-style punishment in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (UP): Municipal staff forced street vendors to stand upside down against a wall and do squats. pic.twitter.com/HPp6oL2Wq3 — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) October 11, 2025

Municipal Staff Punish Ayodhya Vendors Over Encroachment

This video is from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Cart vendors being punished and made to stand upside down against a wall as a punishment for alleged encroachment around a park. "Sita Ram jai Sita Ram" plays in the background. pic.twitter.com/TFoNoByYR8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Krishna Chaudhary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

