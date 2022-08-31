Debina Bonnerjee recently announced her pregnancy with husband Gurmeet Choudhary. She will be embracing motherhood for the second time now and she gives a sneak peek into how she is keeping herself and her baby healthy by doing maternity exercises. She took to social media to share a video with a caption that read: ‘These days I’m all about A healthy body, calm mind and surround myself with a bunch of lovable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out’. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary To Welcome Second Child; Star Couple Shares Good News on Insta (View Post).

Checkout her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

