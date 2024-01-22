As the nation celebrates the auspicious day of Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony on January 22, several actors have jetted off to Ayodhya to be a part of the ceremony. Actress Debina Bonnerjee shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, capturing moments from her visit to Ayodhya. While it's unclear whether they were invited, the photos show Debina and her husband, Gurmeet Choudhary, in a river somewhere. The couple is dressed in traditional attire, adorned with garlands. Gurmeet and Debina, known for their roles as Ram and Sita in the 2008 Ramayana television series, added a special touch to the auspicious occasion. Sharing the photos, Debina wrote, "The connection is eternal …. From learning from books to being blessed to be playing ( Ram- Sita ) on screen to visiting Ram JANMABHOOMI Ayodhya and today witnessing Pran pratishtha in our this lifetime .. truely truely blessed". Debina Bonnerjee’s Father Ashok Gets Hospitalised Due to Pneumonia, Actress Shares About Ups and Downs in Her Vlog (Watch Video).

Check Out the Photos of Debina and Gurmeet Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)