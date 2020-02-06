Dinesh Mehta Takes Break from Negative Characters to Play Lord Shiva for &TV Show

Dinesh Mehta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Dinesh Mehta, who is currently essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the television show Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, feels it is amazing to play such a mythological character. "It was high time for me to take a break from the negative characters and come up with something new and challenging. Vikkas Manaktala Roped In To Play Lord Shiva In Star Plus’ Namah!

Playing Lord Shiva came to me as an opportunity and I'm enjoying my role. I feel I'll not be typecast anymore," Dinesh said. Gaurav Chopra Replaces Mohnish Bahl As the Lead for Star Plus Show Sanjivani

Dinesh Mehta earlier essayed negative roles in television shows like "Yeh Hai Mohabbatien" and "Haiwaan: The Monster". Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, which features actress Gracy Singh in the titular role, airs on &TV.