Chunky Panday and Bhagyashree have set the stage of DID Super Moms 2022 on fire with their super-cool dance moves. The duo can be seen grooving together on the iconic number “Saat Samundar Paar” and the audience can be heard cheering them. Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor To Grace the Sets of DID Super Moms! (View Pics).

Chunky Panday Dances With Bhagyashree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)