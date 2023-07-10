New parents, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were clicked by paps today taking their newborn baby boy home. FYI, due to the actress' premature delivery, the tiny tot was kept in the NICU since birth. Dipika and her husband smiled and posed for the photographers while leaving the hospital. However, the couple has not yet revealed face of their son. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Premature Baby Boy's Health Is Showing Improvement; Couple Reveals They've Decided Name For Their Tot (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim With Their Baby Boy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)