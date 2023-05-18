Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, who tied the knot in 2021, shared the joyous news of their pregnancy with their fans on social media. The couple, known for their appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss, expressed their excitement and anticipation as they prepare to welcome their first child. As a shared post on Instagram, the parents-to-be dropped a cute photo. In the same, the can be seen twinning and winning in black outfits. The duo also shared the baby's ultrasound pic and video. Disha Parmar: I Personally Believe That Women Are Inherently More Patient and Organized.

